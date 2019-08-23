Japan, U.S. stretch talks after falling short of trade deal

Negotiators for Japan and the United States failed to come to agreement on a bilateral trade deal after marathon talks, but will try again on Friday in an effort to bring something of substance before the weekend's Group of Seven summit.

U.S. and Japanese leaders will meet on the sidelines of that gathering, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Japanese Economy Minister Tohimitsu Motegi are trying to narrow gaps on agriculture and automobiles before that.

Motegi says he'll fly straight to France and might join a meeting between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Trump.