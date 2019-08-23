All eyes on Jackson Hole

The annual Jackson Hole symposium is in the spotlight again today. While the gathering in the Grand Tetons typically gravitates toward academic discussions on policy, this year's meeting has heightened political, trade and rate considerations swirling around it.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will make his first public remarks since the Fed cut interest rates for the first time in over a decade. The stakes are high for Powell with disagreement within the Fed over the strength of the U.S. economy and the pace of rate cuts.