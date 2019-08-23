World leaders will start arriving in Biarritz, France today for the G7 summit scheduled for August 24-26. The summit takes places amid growing concerns of a global economic slowdown and an escalation of the U.S.-China trade war.

Expectations are running low that any sort of official coordinated statement will be issued from the event, although some of the one-on-one meetings could be dramatic.

The meeting marks a changing of the guards of sorts. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has lost influence ahead of her departure, while Italy just saw its prime minister resign. Boris Johnson will rep Britain amid the Brexit turmoil and Donald Trump strolls in looking for allies in the fight against China trade practices.