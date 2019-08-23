Disney D23 preview

Disney's (NYSE:DIS) high-profile D23 media event begins today.

Studios will be front and center as Disney, Pixar, Lucasfilm, and Marvel all have an extensive film slate that could be previewed in detail. New content plays from Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu are expected to be discussed and the next trailer for Star Wars: Episode 9 is likely to be unveiled.

There could also be some theme park news from the company on the integration of Marvel attractions and the East Coast launch of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios.