Low inflation in Japan

Consumer prices in Japan rose 0.6% in July compared to a year ago to match the expectation of analysts. The low rate is another miss by the Bank of Japan in hitting its 2% inflation target rate.

Economists expect consumer price inflation to slow even more in the months ahead due to low oil prices and government support for pre-school education costs.

The tepid pace of inflation adds to the speculation that the Bank of Japan will fire off stimulus as early as next month