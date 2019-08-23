U.S. Economy

Low inflation in Japan

|By:, SA News Editor

Consumer prices in Japan rose 0.6% in July compared to a year ago to match the expectation of analysts. The low rate is another miss by the Bank of Japan in hitting its 2% inflation target rate.

Economists expect consumer price inflation to slow even more in the months ahead due to low oil prices and government support for pre-school education costs.

The tepid pace of inflation adds to the speculation that the Bank of Japan will fire off stimulus as early as next month

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox