HIBB +3% on bottom-line beat, updated FY2019 guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) reports comparable-store sales rose 0.3% in Q2.

E-commerce sales represented 8.6% of total sales.

Gross margin rate slipped 110 bps to 30.3%.

Store operating, selling, and administrative expenses rate grew 240 bps to 31.4%.

Store count +49 Y/Y to 1,108.

During the quarter, company repurchased 429,964 shares of common stock for $8.95M.

FY2020 Guidance: Comparable-store sales: +1% to +2%; Adjusted gross margin: -40 bps to -50 bps; SG&A expense: +50 bps to +70 bps; Diluted EPS: $1.35 to $1.50; Adjusted EPS: $2.15 to $2.25; Tax rate: 25.5%; Capex: 18M to $20M; Share buyback: $25M to $30M; Net store closing: 80 to 85.

HIBB +2.94% premarket.

