Glaxo antibody-conjugate successful in mid-stage multiple myeloma study
Aug. 23, 2019 6:43 AM ETGlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), SGENGSK, SGENBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor3 Comments
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) announces positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, DREAMM-2, evaluating antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) belantamab mafodotin (GSK2857916) in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma who failed to respond to an immunomodulatory drug, a proteasome inhibitor and an anti-CD38 antibody.
- The study met the primary objective of overall response rate.
- No new safety signals were observed.
- The data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.
- The results will support regulatory filings later this year.
- An earlier study, DREAMM-1, was also successful.
- Belantamab mafodotin consists of a humanized anti-BCMA monoclonal antibody linked to a cytotoxic drug called monomethyl auristatin-F. GSK in-licensed the linker technology from Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN).