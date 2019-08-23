Foot Locker down 11.5% on earnings miss
Aug. 23, 2019
- Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) reports comparable-store sales rose 0.8% in Q2 vs. estimate of +3.3%.
- Excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, sales grew 0.8%.
- Gross margin rate fell 10 bps to 30.1%.
- SG&A expense rate up 90 bps to 22.2%.
- Operating margin rate squeezed 170 bps to 4.6%.
- Merchandise inventories down 2.2% Y/Y to $1.23B.
- Store count -102 Y/Y to 3,174.
- "In addition to making meaningful investments in our stores and digital capabilities during the quarter, we maintained our disciplined approach to inventory management and are set-up to continue flowing fresh, exciting product offerings for the back-half of 2019," said Lauren Peters, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We remain optimistic that we can deliver a mid-single digit comparable sales gain for the full year and high-single digit adjusted EPS growth."
- FL -11.47% premarket.
