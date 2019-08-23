Online sales lift Buckle

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) reports comparable sales rose 1.8% in Q2 and total sales were up 1.4% to $204M.

Online sales increased 9.2% to $23.1M.

Gross profit was level from the amount a year ago at $79M. As a percentage of sales, gross margin was 38.6% vs 38.3% consensus and 39.3% last year.

Net income was $16.4M during the quarter vs. $15.7M a year ago.

Shares of Buckle are down 0.05% premarket to $18.59.

Previously: Buckle EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Aug. 23)