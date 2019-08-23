Arbitration panel backs Lilly in dispute with former collaboration partner Adocia
Aug. 23, 2019 7:11 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY), ADOCYLLY, ADOCYBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- A Chicago-based arbitration panel has ruled in Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) favor in a claim filed by former rapid-acting insulin collaboration partner Adocia S.A. (OTCPK:ADOCY). The panel ruled that Lilly acted appropriately regarding the latter's intellectual property and is not liable for damages.
- The companies inked their agreement in December 2014. Lilly terminated the partnership in January 2017.
- Update: Adocia filed claims against Lilly for misappropriation and misuse of its confidential information and discoveries. Lilly countered with claims that Adocia concealed the information and discoveries in question. The arbitration panel dismissed the claims of both parties.
- Adocia will host a conference call today at 12:00 pm ET to address shareholder questions (will conducted in French).