Fashion companies sign environment pact

Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF) has led a drive in the fashion industry to lower the apparel industry's impact on the environmental impact.

The pact is being officially unveiled at the G7 summit in France. Stated goals include eliminating single-use plastics, using renewable energy and promoting regenerative agriculture.

Companies signing off on the commitment to lower carbon emissions and pollution include Nike (NYSE:NKE), Hennes & Mauritz (OTCPK:HNNMY), Armani, Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), PVH (NYSE:PVH), Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), Tapestry (NYSE:TPR), Gap (NYSE:GPS), Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY) and Inditex (OTCPK:IDEXY).