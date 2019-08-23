Chi-Med begins early-stage HMPL-523 trial in patients with ITP in China

Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) has initiated a Phase I study of HMPL-523, its spleen tyrosine kinase (“Syk”) inhibitor, in patients with immune thrombocytopenia (“ITP”), an autoimmune disorder that can lead to increased risk of bleeding. The first ITP patient was dosed on August 12, 2019 in China.

The primary endpoint of the trial is the number of patients with any adverse event. The secondary endpoints are maximum plasma concentration, area under the concentration-time curve in a selected time interval, and rate of clinical remission at week 8.

The trial is comprised of a dose escalation stage and a dose expansion stage. Approximately 50 to 60 patients will be enrolled.