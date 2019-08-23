Trafigura becomes Frontline's no. 2 shareholder with big Suezmax buy

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) +5.8% pre-market after agreeing to acquire 10 Suezmax oil tankers from Trafigura in a cash and share deal worth as much as $675M, and may buy four additional vessels later, which will make the commodities trading firm FRO's second biggest shareholder.

Under the deal terms, Trafigura will take an 8.5% stake in FRO valued at $128M and receive a cash payment of $538M-$547M.

FRO says it will time-charter the 10 vessels, which were built this year and fitted with scrubbers that will help them meet the upcoming IMO 2020 marine fuels rules, until the deal closes between November 2019 and March 2020.

At a price of $66.5M-$67.4M per vessel based on yesterday's FRO, the deal is in line with current market values, according to analysts at Arctic Securities.