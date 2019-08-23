Red Robin Gourmet Burgers gains after earnings

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) reports comparable sales fell 1.5% in Q2 to match the consensus expectation. Traffic was down 6.4% during the quarter, while average check was up 4.9%.

Average weekly sales per unit fell 0.7% to $52,907 at company-owned locations during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 11.5% to $25.5M.

Restaurant margin came in at 18.2% of sales vs. 19.1% consensus and 19.3% a year ago.

"We are encouraged to see early signs of our recent sales momentum continuing, which reflect our ongoing improvements in operating and guest satisfaction metrics, as well as the new omni-channel advertising campaign that launched July 15th," says Red Robin CEO Pattye Moore.

Looking ahead, Red Robin anticipates comparable restaurant revenue to be -1.0% to +1.0% for the full year and EPS of $0.95 to $1.50 vs. $1.14 consensus