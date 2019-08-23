360 Finance CEO resigns

360 Finance's (NASDAQ:QFIN) CEO Jun Xu resigns from the company due to personal and family reasons.

Haisheng Wu, president and co-founder of the company, is named director and promoted to CEO, effective immediately.

The company also reported Q2 non-GAAP income from operations of RMB 903.2M ($131.6M), up from RMB 466.0M a year earlier.

Q2 non-GAAP operating margin of 40.6% fell from 43.4% a year ago.

Q2 total net revenue of RMB 2.23B ($324.4M) more than doubled from RMB 978.5M a year earlier.

Q2 loan origination volume of RMB 48.4B more than doubled from RMB 21.3B from a year ago and rose 17% from Q1 2019.

2019 guidance: Sees total net revenue of RMB 8.00B-RMB 8.50B.

QFIN slips 0.2% in premarket trading.

