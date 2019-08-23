U.S. Economy

St. Louis Fed's Bullard backs a rate cut, citing yield curve - CNBC

|By:, SA News Editor

The Fed should continue to ease monetary policy because the inverted yield curve is "not a good place to be," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in an interview on CNBC.

His comments come ahead of a speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the central bank's economic symposium at Jackson Hole today.

Bullard is a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee this year.

Futures point to the three major U.S. stock averages opening in the green today -- S&P +0.3%, Dow +0.2%, and Nasdaq +0.3%.

