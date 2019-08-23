RBC Capital picks up PacWest with outperform rating

RBC Capital Markets analyst Jon Arfstrom initiates PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) an outperform rating as he sees consistent growth, driven by diverse lending and deposit opportunities, offsetting margin headwinds.

PacWest rises 0.4% in premarket trading.

He expects "managed growth, steady credit trends, and continued high return of capital" to shareholders, pointing to PACW's dividend yield as "key driver" of returns.

See PacWests dividend growth history.

Arfstrom's recommendation contrasts with Quant rating of Neutral; agrees with Sell-Side average rating of Outperform (4 Buy, 3 Outperform, 6 Hold.)