BofA's contrarian signal about to flash 'buy'

Reminding Seinfeld fans about the "summer of George episode," the team at Bank of America calls this past few months "the summer of bonds." The 10-year Treasury yield fell about 100 basis points since May, and the 2-year yield fell about 80 basis points. Alongside, a gusher of money flew into bond funds.

Also alongside were a couple of modest stumbles for stocks - the S&P this morning stands only about 3% off of an all-time high. But that's been enough to shake investors, and BofA's Bull & Bear indicator this week fell to 2.4 from 3.4. The rule on that gauge: Anything above 8 indicates too much bullishness, so sell. Anything below 2 indicates too much bearishness, so buy.

