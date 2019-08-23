China to impose tariffs on $75B more of U.S. goods (updated)

China will levy retaliatory tariffs on another $75B of U.S. goods, Bloomberg reports, citing a statement on the Ministry of Finance website.

Update at 9:22 AM ET: Among the goods to be affected are soybeans, automobiles, and oil, with some taking effect on Sept. 1 and the result on Dec. 15.

It will also resume 25% tariffs on U.S. autos starting Dec. 15.

Futures now indicate a lower open for the S&P, Nasdaq, and Dow.

The U.S. Dollar Index, which had touched 98.45 slips to 98.34.

ETFs: YINN, YANG, GXC, CYB, FXP, PGJ