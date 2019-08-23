Tenax advancing levosimendan study
Aug. 23, 2019 8:17 AM ETTenax Therapeutics, Inc. (TENX)TENXBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) announces that eight participants are now enrolled in its 36-subject Phase 2 HELP study evaluating levosimendan in patients with pulmonary hypertension and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. Three of the eight have completed the initial six-week treatment period and have rolled over into the two-year extension phase.
- Based on investigator feedback, the company has modified the protocols enabling it to recruit the targeted number of trial sites and accelerate enrollment. Full enrollment should be completed in Q1 2020 with topline data expected at the same time.
- If all goes well, a Phase 3 study will follow.
- The company acquired the North American rights to the calcium sensitizer from Phyxius Pharma in 2013.
- Update: Shares up 19% on a 9x surge in volume in early trade.