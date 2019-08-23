Thyssenkrupp, Kloeckner seek metals trading cooperation - Reuters

Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) have been in talks for months with metals distributor Kloeckner (OTC:KLCCY) about future cooperation in materials trading but is not working on a near-term takeover, Reuters reports.

German business daily Handelsblatt had reported that cash-strapped Thyssenkrupp was in talks to buy Kloeckner.

Any takeover discussions would need to be made public under German capital market regulation, but such a deal is currently not in the works, according to the Reuters report.

Sales at Thyssenkrupp Materials Services, the company's biggest unit by revenues, totaled €14.65B in the last financial year, more than twice Kloeckner’s €6.79B.