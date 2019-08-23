White House discusses Fed governor rotation to curb Powell's power - WaPo

The White House is discussing a number of options to try to prime the U.S. economy ahead of the 2020 presidential election, including a rotation of Fed governors that would help check the power of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, the Washington Post reports.
Other ideas from top economic advisers include a currency transaction tax that could devalue the dollar and make U.S. exports less expensive, and cutting the corporate tax rate to 15% as a way to encourage more investment.
Some, if not all, of those actions would require congressional approval.
It wasn't clear if any of the options are under serious consideration.
