Ratings agencies negative on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is on watch after S&P Global Ratings moves to a Negative outlook on the food company after having a Stable outlook.

The ratings agency keeps the long-term rating on Kraft set at BBB-.

Fitch Ratings also recently moved to a Negative outlook, citing "uncertainty" around the company's go forward strategy, elevated leverage given the deterioration in Kraft's financial performance, and a pause in asset sales required to reduce the company's elevated gross leverage below the rating downgrade threshold of 4.25X.