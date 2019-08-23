Tenaris wins $1.9B ADNOC tubulars contract

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) says it was awarded a long-term contract from Abu Dhabi National Oil for the provision of tubulars and Rig Direct services over the next five years, with a total value of $1.9B.

ADNOC says the award, which allows for the possibility of a two-year extension, includes the supply of a full array of steel grades and connections, including Dopeless technology, to support its onshore and offshore E&P expansion projects.

As part of the deal, TS agrees to expand its presence in Abu Dhabi by installing a premium threading facility and upgrading its Rig Direct service center.