American Resources prices $3.8M offering of common stock and warrants

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) has priced an underwritten public offering of 3.6M shares of its Class A Common Stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3.6M shares of Class A Common Stock at a combined effective price of $1.05 for total gross proceeds are expected to be ~$3.8M.

The warrants will be exercisable immediately at an exercise price of $1.20 per share and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

Underwriter over-allotment is an additional 540K common stock and/or 540K warrants.

The offering is expected to close on or about August 27.