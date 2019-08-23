Fed hawks dominate discussion ahead of Powell

What about that gag order that Fed Chair Jay Powell instituted? There must have been an exception for Jackson Hole week. Fed talking heads have been busy the past couple of days, with the hawks doing most of the talking.

This morning we can add Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester to those who won't support another rate cut (and weren't a fan of July's move either). It's not too much of a surprise, as Mester is a reliable hawk at the Fed.

One dove has spoken up this week, and that was St. Louis chief Jim Bullard, who this morning cited the inverted yield curve as reason enough to continue to cut rates.

Jay Powell gets his turn later this morning ... and the president is watching.