Big payoff for Target for small strategy

Target (NYSE:TGT) plans to open nearly 30 small-format stores annually for the foreseeable future as the investment in the concept starts to pay off.

Many of the small-format stores are going into major metro areas and near college campuses.

The stores range in size depending upon location from 15K square feet to 40K square feet.

In case you missed it, Target is now a triple-digit stock after a blistering +25% rally this week. Shares have traded as high as $106.52. Despite the huge rally, the Quant Rating on Target is still flashing Very Bullish.