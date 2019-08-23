St. Louis Fed's Bullard sees 50-bp cut on the table
Aug. 23, 2019 9:03 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- This time speaking on Bloomberg TV, St. Louis Fed head James Bullard expects a "robust debate" on a half-point rate cut even with the markets' base case is for a 25-basis point reduction.
- "Our job here is to get the yield curve uninverted," he said.
- “I think we can afford to be kind of dovish here” because inflation expectations are too low and need to be pushed to the Fed’s 2% target.
- Bullard is a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee this year.
- Markets are pricing in a 99.6% probability of a 25-bp cut to 1.75%-2.00% in September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, up from a 90% probability yesterday and 77.7% a week ago.
- For the October meeting, the probability of cutting the rate to 1.50%-1.75% is 59.8%.
