Nike a favorite at Guggenheim

Guggenheim names Nike (NKE +0.7%) as a Best Idea pick at the firm after tariff concerns send shares lower.
The firm points to Nike's strong recent results, the focus on DTC/digital and supply chain improvements/diversification.
Looking ahead, Nike's robust innovation pipeline and ability to pass on tariff costs to consumers are both highlighted.
Nike is down 1.02% premarket to $82.46 following news of additional tariffs from China. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $66.53 to $90.00. The sell-side consensus PT is $94.57, while Guggenheim has a PT of $100.
