Energy stocks sink as China to impose tariff on U.S. oil

Crude oil prices plunge after China unveils new tariffs on $75B worth of U.S. goods, including a 5% tariff on U.S. crude imports beginning Sept. 1; WTI -2.3% to $54.05/bbl, Brent -1.6% to $58.96/bbl.
Among key ETFs: USO -2.8%, XOP -2%, BNO -1.8%, XLE -1.3%, OIH -0.6%.
Pre-market stock laggards include NE -7.2%, MDR -5.5%, CHK -4.9%, VAL -4%, CRC -3.7%, CLR -2.8%, WLL -2.5%, FTI -2.5%, RIG -2.4%, APA -2.2%, MRO -2.1%, DVN -2%, EOG -2%, PXD -2%.
Other relevant ETFs include OIL, UWT, UCO, VDE, DWT, ERX, SCO, BNO, DBO, ERY, DIG, BGR, DTO
