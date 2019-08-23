Energy stocks sink as China to impose tariff on U.S. oil

Crude oil prices plunge after China unveils new tariffs on $75B worth of U.S. goods, including a 5% tariff on U.S. crude imports beginning Sept. 1; WTI -2.3% to $54.05/bbl, Brent -1.6% to $58.96/bbl.

Among key ETFs: USO -2.8% , XOP -2% , BNO -1.8% , XLE -1.3% , OIH -0.6% .

Pre-market stock laggards include NE -7.2% , MDR -5.5% , CHK -4.9% , VAL -4% , CRC -3.7% , CLR -2.8% , WLL -2.5% , FTI -2.5% , RIG -2.4% , APA -2.2% , MRO -2.1% , DVN -2% , EOG -2% , PXD -2% .

Other relevant ETFs include OIL, UWT, UCO, VDE, DWT, ERX, SCO, BNO, DBO, ERY, DIG, BGR, DTO