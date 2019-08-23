Stocks slide after China tariff news

Stocks open with broad losses after China strikes back in its trade dispute with the U.S., unveiling retaliatory tariffs against $75B worth of U.S. goods on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15; Dow -0.5% , S&P -0.6% , Nasdaq -0.8% .

China also plans 25% and 5% tariffs on autos and auto parts imported from the U.S. starting Dec. 15.

Pres. Trump said "now the Fed can show their stuff" following the news, and investors will closely monitor Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech at 10:00 a.m. ET for clues on interest rate policy.

"If Powell is sufficiently dovish, then 10s-2s should widen out towards 5 basis points, and that should help stocks rally. Conversely, if Powell is not sufficiently dovish, 10s-2s will invert, likely notably, and in that case, if could get a bit ugly for stocks in the afternoon," says Tom Essaye, founder of The Sevens Report.

For now, U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year and 10-year yields each down a basis point to 1.59% and 1.60%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 98.29.

An early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows energy ( -1.4% ) the biggest loser, as WTI crude oil -2.4% to $54.02/bbl following the China tariff news, followed by consumer discretionary ( -0.8% ) and materials ( -0.7% ); only the utilities sector ( +0.2% ) trades higher.