HP -7% after CEO departure, Evercore downgrade following earnings

HP (HPQ -6.8% ) opens at two-and-a-half year lows after announcing the departure of CEO Dion Weisler after nearly four years at the helm and forecasting disappointing Q4 earnings.

Investors are concerned that HP's profitable supplies business is still struggling, as toner and cartridge sales have been hurt by third-party suppliers, particularly in China, that sell cheaper alternatives.

"Clearly printing is under pressure," says Cross Research's Shannon Cross. "The question is how much of this is inventory and how much of this in an ongoing secular challenge?"

But Cross also believes the change in leadership to Enrique Lores should be seamless, as it will help to have the head of the printer unit running the whole company and making that business a priority.

Meanwhile, Evercore ISI's Amit Daryanani downgrades HPQ to In-Line from Outperform with a $19 price target, cut from $23, saying HPQ's free cash flow remains robust but "the stock may languish until we see an improvement in the Supplies revenue trajectory, something we currently do not have a line of sight for (management does not expect Supplies revenue to grow in FY20)."

Daryanani also notes a lower Supplies mix likely will hurt operating margin looking forward, while the PC business will face difficult comparisons in FY 2020 as HP laps the Win 10 refresh cycle tailwind.