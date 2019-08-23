More on Sunlands Technology Q2 results

Sunlands Online Education (STG -1.9% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 14.7% Y/Y to RMB552.7M, mainly driven by new student enrollments increase over the past years.

Adj. gross billings were RMB769.61M (+75.6% Y/Y).

New student enrollments were 74,958, representing a 44% decrease Y/Y.

Gross profit increased by 16.2% Y/Y to RMB457M; margin increased by 93 bps to 82.7%.

Adj. EBIDTA was –RMB281.6M from –RMB24.7M Y/Y & Deferred revenue was RMB3.22B.

Cash & equivalents of RMB1.53B & Short-term investments of RMB1.25B.

Capex was RMB2.2M from RMB97.3M Y/Y

Q3 Outlook: Net revenues of RMB510-530M, which would represent a decrease of 1.4% to an increase of 2.5% Y/Y.

