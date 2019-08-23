Powell: Fed will 'act as appropriate'

In his Jackson Hole speech, Federal Reserve head Jerome Powell repeats his oft-used phrase, "we will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, with a strong labor market and inflation near its symmetric 2% objective."

Stocks pare earlier declines. the S&P 500, down 0.3% , had fallen as much as 0.7%; Nasdaq -0.3% compares with -1.00% earlier, and the Dow, off 0.1% , compares with -0.7% early in the session.

But he points to challenges.

Since the last FOMC meeting at the end of July, "We have seen further evidence of a global slowdown, notably in Germany and China." Powell also notes increased trade uncertainty and other geopolitical events like Brexit and the Hong Kong protests.

On the positive side, inflation "appears to be moving back up closer to our symmetric 2% objective, but there are concerns about a more prolonged shortfall."

Dealing with the new normal of low interest rates, Powell points to the Fed's review of monetary policy strategy, which he has spoken about before. That review may result in new methods to adjust monetary policy.

"We are evaluating the pros and cons of strategies that aim to reverse past misses of our inflation objective. We are examining the monetary policy tools we have used both in calm times and in crisis, and we are asking whether we should expand our toolkit," he said.

10-year Treasury yield falls 3 basis points to 1.588%; 2-year yield is down 4 bps to 1.581%.