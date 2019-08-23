Facebook publishing 2015 data-scraping document

Facebook (FB -0.2% ) says it's agreeing with the D.C. attorney general to jointly make public a September 2015 document that shows company employees discussing public data scraping.

The company believes the document might confuse two different events around its knowledge in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, according to Deputy General Counsel Paul Grewal.

Of the two issues, "One involved unconfirmed reports of scraping — accessing or collecting public data from our products using automated means — and the other involved policy violations by Aleksandr Kogan, an app developer who sold user data to Cambridge Analytica."

There's no substantively new information in the document, Grewal says, but it proves the two issues are separate.

"Facebook was not aware that Kogan sold data to Cambridge Analytica until December 2015. That is a fact that we have testified to under oath, that we have described to our core regulators, and that we stand by today," he writes.