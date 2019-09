Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of September 8 - 14 for healthcare investors.

SUNDAY (9/8): International Congress on Porphyrins and Porphyria, Milan (4 days). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY): Data on givosiran from Phase 3 ENVISION study and Phase 1/2 extension studies in AHP.

MONDAY (9/9): Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference, NYC (3 days).

Janney Montgomery Scott Healthcare Conference, NYC (2 days).

H.C. Wainwright Healthcare Conference, NYC (2 days).

TUESDAY (9/10): ECTRIMS, Stockholm (5 days). Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ): Data from Phase 3 OPTIMUM study of ponesimod in relapsing MS. Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAY) unit EMD Serono: 39 abstracts. Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN): Phase 3 data on Soliris in NMOSD. Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY): Satralizumab in neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, six-year Ocrevus data in MS.

CAR-TCR Summit, Boston (4 days).

FDA action date for Xeris Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:XERS) glucagon rescue pen.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA): Capital Markets Day, NYC.

International Cannabinoid-Derived Pharmaceuticals Summit, Boston (3 days). InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCQX:IMLFF): Participation in two panels.

WEDNESDAY (9/11): Society of Hematologic Oncology Annual Meeting, Houston, TX (4 days). Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM): Copiktra data.

THURSDAY (9/12): Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA): R&D Day, NYC.

FDA action date for Ardelyx's (NASDAQ:ARDX) tenapanor for IBS-C.

International Myeloma Workshop, Boston (4 days). Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB): Phase 1 data on CLR 131 in MM.

FRIDAY (9/13): FDA advisory committee meeting on Aimmune Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:AIMT) AR101 for peanut allergy.