Orocobre reports FY results; gets funding for Stage 2 expansion

Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF -0.6% ) has finalized $180M finance facility for the Stage 2 expansion of its Olaroz lithium facility, in Argentina.

The Stage 2 expansion of the Olaroz lithium facility will increase lithium carbonate production by 25,000 t/year, bringing annual production capacity to 42,500 tonnes.

The company said that commissioning of the Stage 2 project is expected in 1H 2021.

Orocobre reported FY net profit of $24.8M down 3.5% Y/Y, EBITDA declined from $86.7M to $54.1M.

Revenue reached $124.7M, with 12,080 t of lithium carbonate sold at an average price of $10,322/t, down from $12,578/t last year.

For 2020, Orocobre expects lithium carbonate production to increase by at least 5%, with lprices to further decline to ~$7,250/t in September quarter of this year.

Previously: Orocobre reports FY results (Aug. 23)