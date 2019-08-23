Stocks push back into the green after Powell speech

All three major U.S. stock bounce back into positive territory after Fed Chair Jerome Powell assures investors that the central bank will "act as appropriate" to extend the current economic expansion, though he gave no clues as to what the next move is likely to be.

The Dow rises 0.1% vs. a 0.7% decline early in the session; Nasdaq +0.1% and S&P 500 is just above break-even.

Among S&P 500 industry sectors, real estate ( +0.4% ) leads, followed by utilities ( +0.3% ), while consumer discretionary ( -0.7% ) and energy ( -0.7% ) trail the broader market.

Crude oil slides 2.1% to $54.18 per barrel.

Gold gains 1.1% to $1,524.70 per ounce.

10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 1.584%.