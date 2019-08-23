ESSA Pharma up 3% on bullish pricing of equity offering

Thinly traded nano cap ESSA Pharma (EPIX +2.8% ) is up on almost 40% higher volume, albeit on turnover of only 16.4K shares, on the heels of its public offering of 18M common shares (or pre-funded warrants) at $2 per share.

The "best efforts" offering will be managed by Bloom Burton Securities in Canada and together with Oppenheimer in the U.S.

Net proceeds will fund the advancement of EPI-7386, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Shares were exchanging hands at $1.90 before Nasdaq suspended trading, to resume at 11:15 am ET.