Brazil regulator postpones action on AT&T/Time Warner

An extraordinary meeting of Brazil's telecom regulator to consider approval of AT&T's (T -0.1% ) purchase of Time Warner ended with another delay.

Anatel postponed the decision at the request of director Moisés Queiroz, after a recommendation for approval from rapporteur Vicente Aquino.

At stake in Brazil is the acquisition of Grupo WarnerMedia, which runs Sky TV (the second-largest pay TV operator in Brazil, with a 30% market share). The combination of a major distributor and content provider has raised legal flags.