"We have a very strong dollar and a very weak Fed," President Trump tweets after Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks at the Fed's economic symposium.

The Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500, which briefly pushed into the green after Powell's speech, now are mixed.

The Dow rises 0.1% , and the Nasdaq and S&P are roughly flat.

"As usual the Fed did NOTHING!" Trump said.

He ends the tweet with "My only question is, who is the bigger enemy Jay Powel(l) or Chairman Xi?"