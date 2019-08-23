Trump blasts Powell after speech

Aug. 23, 2019 10:54 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor171 Comments
  • "We have a very strong dollar and a very weak Fed," President Trump tweets after Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks at the Fed's economic symposium.
  • The Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500, which briefly pushed into the green after Powell's speech, now are mixed.
  • The Dow rises 0.1%, and the Nasdaq and S&P are roughly flat.
  • "As usual the Fed did NOTHING!" Trump said.
  • He ends the tweet with "My only question is, who is the bigger enemy Jay Powel(l) or Chairman Xi?"
