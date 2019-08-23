Posco eyes commercial production at Chinese battery plant by year-end

Posco (PKX -0.9% ) says it has completed construction of its first overseas battery materials plant located in China, expecting to start commercial production by the end of this year.

Posco says the plant in east China's Zhejiang province will have capacity to produce 5K mt/year of cathodes, one of the key materials for lithium ion electric vehicle batteries.

The South Korean company is betting on battery materials as a key growth segment amid relatively little expansion potential in its core steel business, and it aims to capture a 20% share of the global battery materials market by 2022.