Trump to respond to China's tariffs later today

President Trump says he'll be responding this afternoon to China's newly announced tariffs.

In a string of four tweets, Trump also said he has ordered American companies "to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing..your companies HOME and making your products in the USA."

He also said he's "ordering all carriers, including Fed Ex, Amazon, UPS and the Post Office, to SEARCH FOR & REFUSE,...all deliveries of Fentanyl from China (or anywhere else!)."

UPS (NYSE:UPS) falls 1.4% , FedEx (NYSE:FDX) -1.8% .

ETFs: YINN, YANG, GXC, CYB, FXP