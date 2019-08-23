Trump not likely to rescind granted biofuel waivers - Reuters

The Trump administration is no longer expected to rescind any of the biofuel waivers already granted to oil refiners, following a meeting yesterday at the White House, Reuters reports.

But the administration reportedly is considering ways to account for the waived volumes going forward, according to a list of items agreed upon at a meeting between Pres. Trump and Cabinet members.

In the meeting, Secretary of Agriculture Perdue was said to have recommended rescinding some of the refinery exemptions that had been granted to "big" companies - perhaps 7-8 of the recent batch of 31 - despite warnings that the revocations could be illegal.

The Agriculture Department also reportedly wanted to reallocate some of the biofuel quotas that were waived and that are expected, beginning with a final regulation setting biofuel targets for 2020, expected by Nov. 30.

Relevant tickers include ADM, GPRE, GPP, VLO, PEIX, REGI, ANDE, REX

ETFs: CORN, FUE