Macau stocks can't shake trade woes

The Macau casino sector is back in the uncomfortable position of being a potential bargaining chip in the U.S.-China trade battle.
While gaming sector analysts disagree on if Beijing would ever take direct action against U.S. companies, they do agree that share prices are being held back at least to some degree until a trade deal is worked out.
Las Vegas Sands (LVS -3%), Wynn Resorts (WYNN -5%), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO -3.6%) and MGM Resorts (MGM -2.3%) all trade lower today amid the latest twists.
