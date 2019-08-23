Gold, metals stocks extend gains amid market volatility

Gold pushes higher (GLD +1.8% ) following Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's speech and Pres. Trump's tweets threatening China, as investors seek a safe haven amid uncertainty; December Comex gold +1.9% to $1,537/oz.

"There are still concerns about the economy, trade uncertainty, geo-political tensions; all these things have not gone away, which is supportive for gold," says John Sharma, an economist with National Australia Bank.

“China's additional trade tariff on U.S. goods will ensure that overall bullish trend [for gold] remains intact,” says Chintan Karnani, chief market analyst at Insignia Consultants, adding "If bond yields [do] not rise and/or remains near zero, then gold prices will rise to $1,528 and $1,542."

Among major precious metals miners: GOLD +2.5% , NEM +3% , AEM +3% , SBGL +3% , GFI +3.7% , AU +4.3% , WPM +4.9% , KGC +5.5% , CDE +5.8% , HMY +6.6% , AG +6.8% .

