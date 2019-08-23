Sell-siders relatively unconcerned with Acelarin flop in pancreatic cancer

Investors appear to be on board with sell-side shops as they shrug off the implications of the failed investigator-sponsored late-stage study evaluating NuCana's (NCNA -0.5% ) lead candidate Acelarin compared to gemcitabine in metastatic pancreatic cancer. Earlier this week, the company announced that it suspended enrollment after a prespecified futility analysis showed that the trial was unlikely to achieve the primary endpoint of survival. Shares initially sold off 45% , bottoming at $4.01, before recovering.

Piper's Joseph Catanzaro (Overweight/$35) believes the flop is more of a consequence of the study design and disease setting, adding that his valuation model never included pancreatic cancer and the study, if successful, would not have supported regulatory filings. He neglects to address the potential read-through related to the company's ProTide technology in other candidates and indications, however.

H.C. Wainwright's Raghuram Selvaraju (Buy/$20) is also unconcerned with the negative outcome calling the termination "non-impactful" due to imbalances between the treatment arms, remaining an Acelarin cheerleader on the basis of "highly favorable" pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, also neglecting to address the potential undermining of ProTide.

William Blair's Matt Phipps (Outperform), although maintaining his bullish outlook, is the only analyst to accurately call the situation "disappointing," questioning the read-through to other programs.

The company says Acelarin, based on its ProTide technology, is a "pre-activated" version of gemcitabine, engineered to outperform the chemo agent by virtue of its ability to overcome cancer cells' resistance mechanisms.