Mastercard reports data breach to German, Belgian authorities (updated)

Mastercard (MA -1.6% ) officially notified Belgian and German data-protection regulators of a data breach that the company discovered earlier this week.

On Aug. 19, 2019, Mastercard noticed data from its "Priceless Specials" loyalty program had been released on the internet.

Update at 12:30 PM ET: That program platform in Germany is managed by a third-party vendor, "which resulted in the unauthorized distribution of certain information," a Mastercard spokesman said in an emailed statement. "The issue has no connection to Mastercard's payment transaction network."

The breach revealed information such as names, payment card numbers, email addresses, home addresses, phone numbers, gender, and dates of birth, the Belgian Data Protection Authority said.

The statement says Mastercard has informed those affected by the incident, but didn't provide the number of those affected.