Mastercard reports data breach to German, Belgian authorities (updated)
Aug. 23, 2019 11:45 AM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)MABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Mastercard (MA -1.6%) officially notified Belgian and German data-protection regulators of a data breach that the company discovered earlier this week.
- On Aug. 19, 2019, Mastercard noticed data from its "Priceless Specials" loyalty program had been released on the internet.
- Update at 12:30 PM ET: That program platform in Germany is managed by a third-party vendor, "which resulted in the unauthorized distribution of certain information," a Mastercard spokesman said in an emailed statement. "The issue has no connection to Mastercard's payment transaction network."
- The breach revealed information such as names, payment card numbers, email addresses, home addresses, phone numbers, gender, and dates of birth, the Belgian Data Protection Authority said.
- The statement says Mastercard has informed those affected by the incident, but didn't provide the number of those affected.